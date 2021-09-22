Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Milele FM presenter and former Papa Shirandula actress, Jacqueline Nyaminde alias Wilbroda, was a slave of the bottle when she was at the top of her career.

Speaking in a candid interview with a popular media personality, the mother of one said she got a lot of money from endorsements and instead of investing wisely, she squandered the money on fake friends and alcohol.

She would drink daily and entertain fake friends who cheered her when she was busy destroying her life.

“That time I was at the peak of my career and getting good money. I had a crew that would only talk positively about me.

“We would sit and drink and a lot of the time, I would be the one footing the bills,” she said.

She decided to change her ways when she discovered that her life was in a mess.

“I sat down and told myself, this is not the kind of life I want my son to grow into.

“I told myself I need to take a break from this kind of drinking and I had to stop,” she added.

She quit alcohol for two years and during the break, fake friends disappeared.

“I took a two-year break.

I did not touch alcohol. The friends disappeared. I gained true friends and I think now I am a social drinker.

“I take wine and you will never find me drinking every day.

“That is what comes with maturity. Unlike before, I can say no to a drink,” she revealed.

