Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Winnie Odhiambo, the mother of two babies who were murdered in cold blood by their father, Dr. James Gakara, who is a renowned doctor in Nakuru, has penned an emotional message to the minors aged three and five years.

In her message, the grieving mother accused her husband of the murders, lamenting that he betrayed her trust and hurt her only offspring.

Odhiambo, nonetheless, blamed herself for the loss, arguing that she was not around to shield the minors from the heinous crime.

“My heart is shattered; I failed to protect you my love,” she wrote.

“The person you trusted the most betrayed you my darlings, I promise to fight for justice for you; Go well my sweethearts.”

Neighbours alleged that Odhiambo had traveled to Nairobi to finalise her plans to travel to the US for further studies when the incident occurred.

She had left the two babies in the hands of her doctor husband and their nanny.

Dr. Gakara was reported to have taken the house help and the babies out on Saturday afternoon, September 18, but returned with the babies only.

The nanny was alleged to have been sent on a short leave. Reports alleged that the couple had differed on Odhiambo’s plans to relocate to the US.

Police suspect that Dr. James Gakara injected the two with a chemical substance before attempting suicide.

However, Gakara’s family refuted the reports saying the allegations against the doctor were malicious after an autopsy report conducted to ascertain the death of the two minors was declared inconclusive.

