Friday, 03 September 2021 – Netizens have condemned an elderly man who assaulted a young man who had gone to his home to repossess a solar panel for defaulting loan repayment.

The young man, who works for a local company that installs solar panels in homes on loans, had been sent by his employer to repossess the panel after the old man defaulted the loan for several months.

Things got ugly after the elderly man turned violent and brutally assaulted the young man.

The victim recorded the assault incident using his phone and shared the video online.

Netizens have flooded social media after the video went viral and commended the young man for keeping calm during the incident.

They have also condemned the old man for his action and urged law enforcers to intervene.

Here’s the video.

