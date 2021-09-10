Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Former Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura on Thursday came out guns blazing after a drone flew within his compound for a couple of minutes causing surveillance fears.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mwaura said that the drone flew in his compound for about ten minutes spying on him.

He condemned the incident, saying the drone was breaching his privacy and called on the owners to stop snooping on people like that.

“Today, the now-famous drone came snooping into my compound at around 2:10 pm for about ten minutes. I don’t know who was behind all that but time will tell,” he said.

Mwaura is now the third politician to register complaints about drones hovering around their homes.

Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen made similar complaints in November 2020.

The use of drones sparked a debate in the country in 2020, forcing the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to outline new regulations regarding drone operation in the country.

KCAA permits citizens, businesses, and government agencies to own drones.

To operate a drone anywhere, one is needed to register with KCAA at a fee of Ksh3,000.

Foreigners are not allowed to have or operate a drone. They are however permitted to lease them locally after making a formal request with the authority.

They are then granted a 30-day permit at a fee of Ksh20,000.

