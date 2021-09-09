Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i came face-to-face with the real threat to his life after his security was breached while attending a function in Kisii.

This is after an unarmed woman snaked through the security and made her way towards Matiang’i’s helicopter.

According to reports, the woman tried to seek an audience with the CS, who was about to disembark the helicopter.

This prompted a quick reaction from security officers who considered this a breach of security and would take no chances.

Kisii County Commander, Francis Kooli, with the assistance of his junior officers, moved in to block the woman from getting to the helicopter.

But the woman resisted the four officers, insisting that she wanted to speak to the CS.

However, she was outnumbered by the officers and the ‘threat’ was neutralized. The officers frog-matched her to a nearby police vehicle shortly after Matiang’i left.

Matiang’i was in Kisii to lay a foundation stone at Ibacho Level Four Hospital.

He then headed to Nyamira County where he launched the Igena Itambe Hospital.

The CS witnessed the kick-off of a national government project to refurbish and equip maternal and newborn units countrywide in a bid to eliminate preventable maternal-related complications.

Yesterday’s incident should serve as a wake-up call for Matiang’i never to joke with the security of anyone, especially the VIPs after he downgraded the security detail of Deputy President William Ruto.

Photos;-

The Kenyan DAILY POST