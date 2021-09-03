Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 September 2021 – Comedian Njugush has penned a sweet birthday message to his wife Celestine Ndinda as she turns 29-years-old.

Taking to his social media platforms, the witty comedian reminisced their college days at Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) when they were struggling with life.

They used to dream big when in college and some of their dreams have come true.

“Happy 29th @celestinendinda. Thanks for always keeping the promise. May you have many, and brighter birthdays Dendai.

It’s always been a dream aki…

“We dreamt of having 2 kids. We used to dream of living in a 1 bedroom…. We used to dream of one day owning a bread toaster (I saw it for the 1st time in college)’’ Njugush wrote.

He also reminisced how they would go to Nyayo Roundabout and admire other people’s cars, hoping that they will one day own a car.

He urged his wife to continue dreaming big as they walk through the journey of life together.

“We used to go pale Nyayo roundabout and “choose”cars in traffic we’d love to drive later in life we both agreed on a caldina….alot of dreams Dendai….we are still on it. Let’s never stop dreaming.

“Some days are dark others are brighter. But in all of them, you in there makes it worth it….look at what you’ve become Dendai…..look at yourself. They now call you Mama Tugi lol yaani Huwa siamini…What’s more is Bado haijafika mahali nilikushow….better together.lets never forget where we come from…that’s why this pic is Always my best,” He added and shared a throwback photo when they were in college.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.