Saturday, September 4, 2021 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has spelled doom for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022, saying that One Kenya Alliance leaders will not support him.

OKA comprises Wetangula (Ford Kenya), Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, his Amani National Congress (ANC) counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi, and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

Speaking on Friday at Wondeyo village, Sabatia Constituency in Vihiga County during the final send-off Hon Macleans Sloya, Wetangula revealed that they will not heed to any advice purporting to cajole them to throw weight behind Raila’s presidency.

“With my brother Musalia Mudavadi, we shall not make another bottlenecking mistake of supporting Raila Odinga for the country’s top seat.

“We have supported him for a long time and it is time to say enough is enough,” Wetangula affirmed their stand ahead of the 2022 election.

Wetangula also said they would rather join Deputy President William Ruto’s camp than work with Raila Odinga.

