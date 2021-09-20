Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has come out to set the record straight over claims that he is soon joining Deputy President William Ruto’s camp ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Chwele last Friday, when he hosted DP Ruto, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, who is an ally of the Bungoma Senator, claimed that Wetangula is ready to join Ruto.

He stated that the entire Bungoma County is ready to join hands with the DP.

But Wetangula, through his aide Wafula Wakoli, denied allegations that he is planning to join the Hustler’s Movement, terming Kalasinga’s sentiments as pure lies and propaganda.

According to Wakoli, there are no such plans, adding that Kalasinga was not sent to deliver such a message to Ruto while adding that Wetangula is in no way interested or supporting Ruto’s Hustler politics.

“Ford Kenya party has mechanisms and structures to do things and the sentiments by Majimbo that he had been sent by our party leader Moses Wetangula to tell Deputy President William Ruto that as a party we are supporting his hustler narrative is total lies,” he stated.

He noted that Wetangula remains a member of the One Kenya Alliance and will soon be showing his allies and supporters the direction to take, advising them to remain calm and loyal.

“Our party is firm under the able leadership of Wetangula and we are working with other leaders of Okoa Kenya to take our people to the State House come August next year,” he further quoted.

Wetangula is considered the biggest political figure in the heavily populated Western Kenya region after Mudavadi and one whose support can help secure a presidential aspirant the area’s vote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST