Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is requesting the government to beef up his security after an unknown person threatened to kill him.

In a post he shared on his social media pages on Thursday, Owino, who is an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party MP, said he has been receiving death threats from a person who is threatening to exterminate him and his family.

In the screenshot, the unknown person wants the popular lawmaker to send him a total of Sh100,000.

The criminal said if he doesn’t receive the money, then Babu Owino and his children will be murdered because he has a hitman looking for them.

Babu is one of the fiercest defenders of ODM party leader Raila Odinga and in 2018 he played a major role during the mock swearing-in of Jakom as People‘s President at Uhuru Park.

Here is the screenshot of an unknown person threatening to kill Babu Owino and his family.

