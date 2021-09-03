Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 3 September 2021 – Governor Alfred Mutua’s ex-wife, Lillian Nganga, has for the first time confirmed that she is dating former Ukoo Flani rapper Julius Owino alias Juliani.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the former Machakos County First Lady posted a photo goofing around with Juliani and captioned it,

“In this photo are two fully conscious adults who have chosen to be together. Any other narrative is false, outdated and ill intentioned. Let’s respect people’s choices. Love and let love. From Juliani and I,”

The message may be directed to her jilted ex-husband Alfred Mutua, who threatened Juliani using a proxy on Wednesday, prompting him to record a statement at Kilimani Police Station.

Mutua warned Juliani to stop posting photos posing with his ex-wife and threatened to kill him.

Rumours of Lillian’s affair with Juliani started surfacing online two months ago after they were spotted booking a room at a popular hotel along Thika Road.

Here is the photo that she posted on her Instagram page to confirm that she is dating Juliani.

The Kenyan DAILY POST