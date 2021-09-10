Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have issued an ultimatum to President Uhuru Kenyatta over the ongoing skirmishes in Laikipia County.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto’s allied leaders, led by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, demanded that Uhuru uses his power as the Commander-in-Chief and deploy Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) to restore calm in the troubled region.

The outspoken lawmaker further asked the Head of State to make the order on deployment as early as Friday or else things will spiral out of control.

“I am calling on our President who is also the Commander-in-Chief to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces in Laikipia to stop the skirmishes and displacement of the population.”

“We elected the President, not Matiang’i and Mutyambai to protect life and property,” Gachagua stated.

He asked Uhuru to personally take charge of the operation to bring to an end the crisis and ensure that the residents are resettled.

“We ask our President to take personal charge of the situation to have the bandits flushed out, normalcy restored and those displaced assisted to rebuild their lives.”

Gachagua argued that it does not make sense that KDF is still on a mission in Somalia yet Laikipia is in a crisis.

“It is purely nonsensical to send out troops to assist in Somalia when our people are being displaced with impunity and government officials admit our police are helpless.”

“Let us deploy the military in Laikipia as early as tomorrow (Friday) morning,” Gachagua insisted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST