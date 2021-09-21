Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has blasted a section of Mt Kenya politicians demanding the deputy president position for them to support a presidential candidate during the 2022 presidential election.

The politicians led by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, and Narc-Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua, have been demanding that for a presidential candidate to get the support of Mt Kenya region he/she must appoint a person from the mountain as his /her running mate.

But Gachagua, who spoke with one of the local TV stations on Tuesday morning, said that the region is not interested in the position of deputy president.

According to the Mathira legislator, getting the position of deputy president will not solve the problems of Mt Kenya people.

He added that the current president (Uhuru Kenyatta) is from Mt Kenya and people are still suffering.

“Mt Kenya is not looking for the deputy president’s position in 2022 because we currently have the presidency and we are suffering,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua said Mt Kenya people want an economic negotiation where a presidential candidate will assure them of good prices for their agriculture products like coffee, tea, miraa, and milk and also ensure a good business environment with minimal taxation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST