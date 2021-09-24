Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – History may judge Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa harshly for mismanaging the beautiful game in the country.

This is after it emerged that he has been squandering money given by sponsors to promote local football alone without sharing it with his own branch chairmen.

This was revealed by the branch chairmen themselves who swore that Nick Mwendwa was not giving them anything to support local football in their localities.

The revelation came after betting firm Odibets ended its Sh127 million sponsorship deal to FKF after the Nick Mwendwa-led federation failed to account for the sponsorship money.

Odibets had agreed to develop football from the grassroots as well as be a ‘motivational partner’ for the national team Harambee Stars. The betting firm was paying bonuses to Harambee Stars players on international duty.

It is understood that FKF has had many sponsors but all have left due to Nick Mwendwa’s lack of transparency.

“We are talking of millions of shillings we have handed to the federation as part of our partnership to promote local football, but we are not seeing anything happening on the ground,” a source revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST