Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 5, 2021 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has sensationally claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is scared to face him in the ODM presidential nominations ahead of the 2022 General Election, where the winner will go head-to-head with Deputy President William Ruto.

This follows the clandestine plot to lock him out of the ODM presidential nominations.

Speaking in Mbeere, Embu County, on Saturday, Wanjigi claimed there is a plot by the Orange Democratic Movement Party to conduct secret presidential nominations ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Wanjigi warned ODM leaders against using underhand tactics and methods to pick a presidential candidate, stating that the credibility of the party will be seriously jeopardized.

“I’m an ODM life member, I am fully aware of the methods the party may use to pick its presidential flag-bearer,” said Wanjigi.

“I would like to remind Raila Odinga that the ODM constitution lays it out very well in Article 6 that all national officials shall be elected by the national delegates’ conference and anything short of that will the Orange Party in serious jeopardy,” he added.

Wanjigi also turned the heat on ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, asking him to hold party nominations.

He noted that the SG has so far received two applications from party members, wishing to contest for the presidential ticket.

Wanjigi said he will formally present his application as soon as the ODM National Executive Committee (NEC) opens the next window.

“My demands are simply that the spirit and the letter of the democratic tenets secured in the party constitution be followed.

“I don’t understand what the SG finds difficult with that,” Wanjigi stated.

“I will not relent from my demand for a democratic and people-driven process within the party so that we can face competitors as one solid force capable of forming the next government,” he added.

This comes barely a day after Sifuna told off Wanjigi over his calls for a National Delegates Conference (NDC) to choose the party’s flag bearer for the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST