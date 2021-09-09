Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru will regret dumping President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga as her troubles compound.

After raiding her office, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have today grilled Waiguru over the alleged irregular payment of Ksh52.8 million.

The irregular payment was for a piece of land in South Ngiriama which she had earlier denied remitting funds to clear the payment.

The governor arrived at EACC headquarters, Integrity Centre, accompanied by her lawyers ready for questioning.

Through a post shared on social media, the governor described the summons and raids by EACC officials as a political witch-hunt after dumping BBI and its proponents, among them Uhuru and Raila, and hinting at joining Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement.

“Last time I said … ‘on BBI let me keep quiet a bit…’ immediately, EACC raided my office… Recently I said am ‘… introspecting on the political way forward…’ and again, immediately I get EACC summons, complete with all the subtle threatening inflexibilities… and media alerts on an alleged payment of 52m.”

“The alleged payment was allocated by County Assembly – for a pending bill that was acquired in 2010, for subdivision, allocation and cadastral mapping of over 7000 acres of South Ngariama Settlement Scheme and which EACC knows has not even been paid,” Waiguru stated.

Waiguru insinuated that EACC summoned her because of her stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) after it flopped and the 2022 succession politics.

“Is it just coincidence, witch-hunt, or the usual attempt to shape narratives for 2022 succession politics?” she posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST