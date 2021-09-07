Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has once again sent a message indicating that she is no longer supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

BBI, also known as Constitution Amendment 2020, was a brainchild of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga.

However, in May 2021, the High court declared the Initiative as unconstitutional, null, and void.

Following the ruling, Uhuru and Raila through their lawyers moved to the Court of Appeal which also nullified the document last month.

Speaking about the nullification on Monday, Waiguru, who was among Mt Kenya leaders championing for the document, said it was useless for the two leaders to move to the Supreme Court after two courts nullified it.

“It is very unlikely that we will go very far at the Supreme Court, going by that it is unlikely that the Supreme Court will overturn the two decisions of the High court and Court of Appeal,” Waiguru said.

She also revealed that she is more than ready to join United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

“I can’t say whether I would join UDA or not. You know this is politics, but it is unlikely, it is a bit early.

“Let us see what the ground looks like,” Waiguru told Spice FM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST