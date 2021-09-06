Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has addressed reports of joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), an outfit affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after falling out with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga following her decision to abandon the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking during an interview on Monday, Waiguru neither confirmed nor denied the claims, noting that it was too early to divulge her next course of action.

She pointed out that the political tide may change depending on what Kenyans on the ground advocate for.

“I don’t think it’s the right time to have that conversation right now. I can’t say I would, I can’t say I would not. This is politics, but it’s a bit early. Let’s see what the ground looks like.”

“I will be spending a lot of time on the ground, which will decide what direction I’ll take.”

“The decision will also be influenced by the seat that I will go for,” stated Waiguru.

At the same time, Waiguru defended her decision to abandon BBI, saying the bill will soon crumble at the hands of the judicial system.

“The problem in leadership is that we keep going and never take time to think and take stock of where it is that you are at,” she acknowledged.

“I have been at the forefront of BBI, I have stood with the handshake against all odds, I have stormed upstream in Mt Kenya, here we are.

“We have had two losses in the BBI,” she noted.

Further, she questioned the tactics used by the BBI proponents in ramping support for the bill, noting that some of the methods were not effective as the bill may not have resonated with Kenyans in general.

“Secondly, what are the people on the ground saying? Because when you ask people what they thought about this thing (BBI), which was aimed at bringing more resources to counties.”

“That message didn’t seem to have trickled into their hearts. Is it the way we presented the message? You have to ask yourself these questions as a leader,” she stated.

