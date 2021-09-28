Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was today turned into a waitress in a bid to woo residents to support her re-election in 2022.

According to a video doing rounds on social media, Waiguru was forced to personally serve tea to area MCAs at a Mwea Constituency hotel to the utter shock of many.

She is seen holding a kettle while serving Kirinyaga County Assembly Majority Leader Kamau Murango, Baragwi MCA David Mathenge among other leaders.

Also seen in the video are area residents curious to get served tea by the governor.

This comes a few days after she hinted that she might be decamping from Jubilee to William Ruto’s UDA party ahead of the polls.

Waiguru said that she would listen to the ‘ground’ before making a conclusive decision on which party ticket she will be defending her seat on.

She was speaking during the launch of a 10-day campaign that will see a large number of Mwea residents vaccinated ahead of Mashujaa Day Celebrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST