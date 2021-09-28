Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 September 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, sparked reactions after she shared photos interacting with common wananchi at a dingy hotel in Mwea town.

Waiguru, who has stepped up campaigns ahead of next year’s general elections, served tea to the residents and mingled with them.

She shared the photos on her Facebook page and captioned them,

“I enjoyed having a cup of tea with Mwea residents at Freshna Cafe and listening to their stories of how our #KirinyagaRising vision has transformed their lives.

“Ground iko Imara!I am listening!”.

Netizens roasted her badly after she splashed the photos on her social platforms and accused her of pulling cheap stunts to woo voters.

“Mwaka wakubebwa ujinga. Why didn’t enjoy the tea after elections,” a concerned Kenyan reacted.

“It’s that time again! They will dine with the poor,” another Kenyan added.

Here are the photos.

