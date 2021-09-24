Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 24, 2021 – Meru County residents on Friday took to the streets accusing Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party of colluding with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to rig the upcoming by-election in Kiagu ward, South Imenti constituency.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Chama Cha Kazi Party Leader, Moses Kuria, said Ruto’s party UDA coordinator, Mutuma Thuranira, in collusion with IEBC, locked out CCM candidate Milton Mwenda from the race.

Kuria vowed to move to court and sue IEBC for locking out Mwenda from the race to give the UDA candidate an edge to win the by-election slated for October 15th, 2021.

“Today the IEBC has disqualified the Chama Cha Kazi candidate for Kiagu By-Election Milton Mwenda Kabobo following a petition by the South Imenti UDA Coordinator Salesio Mutuma Thuranira.

The party has been asked to submit a replacement candidate.

We are dissatisfied with this decision and we will move to the High Court first thing tomorrow morning to challenge this decision,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

Following the IEBC decision, chaos erupted in Kiagu with residents accusing DP Ruto of dictatorship.

The residents lit bonfires accusing the second in command of colluding with IEBC to rig out the most popular candidate in the race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST