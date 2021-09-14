Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, is now coming to reality after his taps ran dry following his impeachment.

In an application filed at the High Court, Sonko claimed that he has gone broke and is unable to cater for his needs and those of his family, including paying school fees for his young ones.

He wants the court to release the Ksh15 million he deposited as cash bail in a graft case to substitute it with other assets as security to save him from a financial meltdown.

“I am asking the court to be allowed to deposit security in place of the cash bail to enable me access the money for purposes of attending to my health, paying school fees for my young ones, pay my lawyers and cater for my daily needs and those of my family,” said Sonko.

Sonko, in the application, argued that he has no other source of income and since his accounts were frozen, he has had a very hard time taking care of his family.

The flamboyant former governor has assembled three high-end vehicles worth Ksh30.4 million which he is willing to surrender to court so that he can have the Ksh15 million cash bail back.

The Kenyan DAILY POST