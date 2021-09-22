Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – KBC anchor, Purity Museo, wants DCI to intervene and question a man who has been stalking her for a year.

She has tried to block him but he keeps opening new accounts and stalking her.

The nagging man, who is a lecturer in one of the local colleges, is obsessed with the beautiful TV girl to an extent of recording videos admiring her when he is reading news and posting them on social media.

Is he mentally unstable?

Just watch these videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.