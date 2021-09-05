Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 September 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was humiliated badly after his motorcade was accosted by rowdy youths on his way to Kieni.

The youths pelted his motorcade with stones and called him a thief, forcing him to scamper for safety.

Rigathi Gachagua, who is Ruto’s point man in Mt Kenya, appeared distressed after the chaotic incident.

He was captured on camera in his guzzler looking like a rained-on cat while making frantic phone calls.

Cyprian Nyakundi led Kenyans on Twitter in mocking Gachagua for lying to Ruto that the ground is intact in Mt Kenya.

“Rigathi Gachagua in distress after William Ruto’s convoy stoned and crowds chanted “mwizi mwizi” in Naromoru this morning.

“I doubt DP is that popular in Mt. Kenya as Itumbi has been bragging,” Nyakundi posted.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.