Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Yesterday, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga wound up his three-day campaign in the Mt Kenya region, an area believed to be key in determining who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Raila, who started his campaigns in Nanyuki on Saturday, held several rallies in Naromoru, Endarasha, Karatina, Makutano, Kenol, and Witethie with his penultimate rally being in Githurai, considered to be the gateway to the Mt Kenya region.

During the Githurai rally, Raila, who was seemingly tired, rubbished the bottom-up approach being propagated by Deputy President William Ruto, saying the region stands to benefit from a Raila presidency.

However, when Raila Odinga mentioned Ruto, the crowd started chanting Ruto as evidenced in the video clip.

Raila cut short his speech and left to his Karen home after sensing chaos might erupt.

Here is the video of Raila Odinga being heckled badly in Githurai on Monday.

Raila was forced Kujificha after Githurai residents started chanting Ruto. President Uhuru and his allies have a difficult job to market Baba pic.twitter.com/vUlWKXYzb3 — 🇵巳𝖙巳ṛ_420🇰🇪 (@pkmwaura420) September 28, 2021

The Kenyan DAILY POST