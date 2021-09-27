Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has in the last 3 days been camping in the Mt Kenya region to popularise his presidential bid in 2022.

Although Raila is yet to make his presidential bid official, he has been marketing his manifesto dubbed Azimio La Umoja to the vote-rich region which has over 6 million votes.

On Sunday, Raila Odinga took his campaigns to Laikipia County, where he attended a church service at PCEA Nanyuki before holding a rally.

During the rally, Raila, who was accompanied by Royal Media Service (RMS) chairman, SK Macharia and a host of Mt Kenya leaders, had a rough time controlling the crowd who were singing songs in praise of Deputy President William Ruto.

Here is the video of Raila Odinga receiving a chaotic reception in Nanyuki town on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST