Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Narc-Kenya Party Leader, Martha Karua, is the woman of the moment after she was appointed as the interim Mt Kenya region spokesperson.

Karua was unanimously elected as the spokesperson by the political leaders from the Mount Kenya region in a consultative meeting held in Naivasha.

In a press briefing held on Monday, the leaders led by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, said that they came together to address permanent issues affecting their region ahead of the coming 2022 polls.

“For the avoidance of doubt this forum has today chosen Martha Karua to be our official convener and our spokesperson,” Kuria stated.

Karua will now represent the interest of Mt Kenya people at the national table and will have negotiations with presidential aspirants including Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

However, a video has emerged of Karua admitting that if presidential elections are held today, cannot support DP Ruto.

Karua admitted she would support Raila Odinga as the next President of Kenya, saying that Ruto is unsuitable to be the Head of State.

Here is the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST