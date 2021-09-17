Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – A video has emerged of Presidential hopeful, Jimmy Wanjigi, being stoned in Migori County on Friday.

In the video, Wanjigi, who is fighting for the ODM presidential ticket with Raila Odinga, was forced to hide in his car after stones were hurled at him by some hostile youths.

The billionaire was forced to cut short his speech after the crowd refused to repeat his sentiments as witnessed during most of his political gatherings in Luo Nyanza.

Migori County is a stronghold of Raila and trying to fight him did not go well with the residents.

In 2017, Wanjigi, who is a diehard ODM supporter, single-handedly funded Raila Odinga’s presidential campaigns.

Sources close to the billionaire said he spent more than Sh 2 billion to fund Raila Odinga‘s campaigns.

Here is a video of Wanjigi being stoned in Migori County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST