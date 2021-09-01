Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 01 September 2021 – Managing Director of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Darly Wilson, has proposed to former Miss Tourism Kwale County, Phidelia Mutunga.
The wealthy Coca-Cola boss proposed to the Kamba lady in an underground water restaurant.
Phidelia was close friends with Darly Wilson’s ex-wife Queenter Mercy and she once busted them at Sarova Stanley Hotel.
She was also his ex-wife’s makeup artist during their lavish wedding that cost Ksh 15 Million.
Here’s a video of how he proposed to her in style.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
