Wednesday, 01 September 2021 – Managing Director of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Darly Wilson, has proposed to former Miss Tourism Kwale County, Phidelia Mutunga.

The wealthy Coca-Cola boss proposed to the Kamba lady in an underground water restaurant.

Phidelia was close friends with Darly Wilson’s ex-wife Queenter Mercy and she once busted them at Sarova Stanley Hotel.

She was also his ex-wife’s makeup artist during their lavish wedding that cost Ksh 15 Million.

Here’s a video of how he proposed to her in style.

