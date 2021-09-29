Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – A video has emerged of Starehe constituents complaining of not being paid allowances after attending Deputy President William Ruto’s meeting in Karen on Tuesday.

The video, which has gone viral, was shared on social media by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party blogger, Dikembe Disembe.

In the video, opinion leaders from Starehe were heard complaining about how they have not been paid allowances despite ferrying a mammoth crowd to Ruto’s Karen mansion.

The hired crowd also complained that they have not eaten despite spending the whole day massaging the ego of the DP.

Others complained that they don’t have the fare to go back home despite the DP and his handlers promising them allowances.

Now, Kenyans are wondering how they will trust DP Ruto with the presidency, yet he is unable to pay his rented crowd.

Here is the video of Starehe residents complaining at Ruto’s Karen mansion.

