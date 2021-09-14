Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Former Bureti MP, Franklin Bett, has predicted the winner of the 2022 Presidential contest between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

As it stands, Raila Odinga and Ruto are the two front runners in the high-stakes presidential duel scheduled for August 9th, 2022.

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has also announced that he will be on the presidential ballot and vowed to give Raila and Ruto a run for their money.

Commenting about Gideon Moi‘s entry into the presidential race, Bett, who served as statehouse comptroller and a Minister during the late former President Daniel Moi’s regime, said Moi’s entry is inconsequential since he cannot defeat DP Ruto even in his Baringo county.

“The ground is with Ruto and if you are not with the wheelbarrow then you will be swept away in Rift Valley,” Bett predicted.

He also said Ruto has high chances of clinching the Presidency in 2022 because he has managed to convince the Mt Kenya electorate to support his bid in 2022.

Mt Kenya region has close to six million voters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST