Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 September 2021 – Faded socialites, Vera Sidika and Huddah Monroe, have been replaced by hot new ladies after their popularity diminished.

This hot damsel with a massive following on Instagram is among the fast-rising socialites, who are hired by club owners to bait men.

She mostly hangs out at Milan Club, where she is paid to bait men, thanks to her hourglass figure.

She has curves in the right places as seen in the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.