Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Controversial former Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Ezra Chiloba, has landed another lucrative job in the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after he was appointed as the Director-General of the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA).

His appointment has attracted a backlash from Kenyans after it emerged that he was responsible for bungling the 2017 General Election which was found to have been fraudulent as well as not free and fair.

The controversial election in 2017 saw former Prime Minister Raila Odinga lose to President Uhuru Kenyatta, but the elections were nullified by the Supreme Court.

Chiloba was fired from the IEBC in October 2018 after he failed to appear before the disciplinary committee of the commission to answer audit queries regarding the controversial 2017 General Election.

The CA-K board announced that Chiloba will begin his duties at the authority immediately.

In the released statement, CA-K stated that Chiloba is a policy consultant and principal partner with Chil and Kemp consultancy and an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

“Chiloba previously worked as a Team Leader and Deputy Chief of Party with Development Alternative Inc. He was previously a Projects Analyst in charge of governance, electoral systems and processes with the United Nations Development Program in Nairobi,” the appointing statement read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST