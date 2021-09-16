Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 16, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family-owned media station, K24 TV, has refused to apologize to Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Irungu Kang’ata, for tarnishing his image with a fake video of him in Sabina Joy, a popular brothel in Nairobi.

This comes even as other media houses that shared the fake video have since apologized to the Murang’a Senator and went ahead to upload the original video where he was addressing the Senate from his office.

The Star Newspaper was the first to issue an apology, regretting sharing the doctored video.

“We apologise for a video posted of Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata logging in to Senate proceedings allegedly from Sabina Joy, we have since established that the video clip was manipulated and this is the original one,” The Star stated in its apology.

Citizen Digital has also apologized to the Senator for the video clip.

