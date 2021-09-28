Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and his Devolution and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands counterparts, Julius Korir and Micah Puwon, are in deep trouble for allegedly stealing money meant to buy food for the poor Kenyans.

This was revealed by the National Assembly which has summoned them to explain how they spent Ksh3.3 billion meant for emergency relief food.

The three principal secretaries have exactly one week to produce a detailed report on how the money was spent or else there will be trouble.

The chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Opiyo Wandayi, gave this directive, claiming that there is no evidence that these funds were allocated to various groups.

The details emerged during a meeting with Puwon and Devolution Secretary in charge of programmes Isaac Githui, who could not explain the anomaly.

“I am giving you up to Monday next week to sit down with Kibicho and your counterpart Korir from Devolution and come up with a report of how the money was spent,” Wandayi noted.

According to Wandayi, the matters to do with relief food and refugee assistance are very sensitive, and he is not going to take this specific one lightly on the PSs, should they fail to give an account.

“Please, in that report give us a breakdown of everything including any returns,” Wandayi told Powon

Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu raised questions over the expenditure of the money, which was allocated to relief food and refugee assistance.

Kibicho has been busy fighting Deputy President William Ruto and now his time has come to face justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST