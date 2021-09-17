Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has suffered a major blow after one of his political advisors dumped him for Deputy President William Ruto‘s hustler movement.

In an announcement made by Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman Dennis Itumbi, State House Director of Political Affairs, Michael Waikenda, dumped the Jubilee Party and joined Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“Alaaar. State House Director, @MachelWaikendawelcome to @UDAKenyathe home of #HustlerNation,” Itumbi wrote on his social media page.

This is a big blow to Uhuru since Waikenda has been very instrumental in organising state house activities especially the looming coalition between Jubilee Party and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

This is also a big win for Deputy President William Ruto since Waikenda has a wealth of experience in political affairs and will assist him in crafting a formidable campaign juggernaut that will shake his rivals to the core.

The Kenyan DAILY POST