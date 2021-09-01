Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Newspaper, The People Daily, has issued an apology following a mishap in their publication claiming the Head of State stole votes to win the 2017 General Election.

This is after the story attracted a lot of heat from the public, especially supporters of ODM Leader Raila Odinga, who is now in bed with the man who allegedly stole his victory.

In the statement released today, the publication noted that the content was published without passing through the requisite verification process.

The apology was further extended to former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, who was part of the subjects for the story titled ‘Why Raila Faces Steep Climb to Win 2022 Poll.‘

“In yesterday’s (Tuesday, August 31) edition of People Daily, we published content suggesting that the 2017 election results were rigged. This was as a result of production oversight which saw unverified content published.”

“We take this early opportunity to withdraw the said content and apologise to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga for the embarrassment the text may have caused them,” the publication stated in a statement.

The story, which was analysing Raila’s chances of ascending to the top seat, ranked times the former Premier had run for the Presidency but failed to clinch the seat.

The article noted that Odinga had run for Presidency in 1997 and lost to former President Daniel Moi before making another attempt in 2007 against former President Mwai Kibaki.

He also ran in 2013 and 2017, losing the two elections to the incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“He made another attempt for the Presidency in August 2017 against Uhuru Kenyatta and Uhuru Kenyatta stole votes,” read the erroneous report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST