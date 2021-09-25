Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 25, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, has been accused of orchestrating schemes to stop Deputy President William Ruto from succeeding her son in State House.

In a video that has resurfaced, Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri accused Mama Ngina of being part of the Deep State, a team that is plotting for Ruto’s downfall.

According to Ngunjiri, the country’s founding First Lady was the one behind the famous Handshake between his son and the ODM leader Raila Odinga, whose intention was not for the peace of the country as earlier alleged but to stop Ruto from succeeding Uhuru in 2022.

“They (referring to the President’s family members and friends) got Uhuru’s mother, Mama Ngina, and went to Raila’s house in Karen where they agreed on the strategy,” the legislator said.

Ngunjiri, a harsh critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta, further argued that Mama Ngina brought the former Prime Minister on board in a well-devised plan to cause a rift between the first in command and his deputy as it is the case.

“They were looking for Raila Odinga because they know he has a lot of propaganda. When they went there, they discussed and Raila Odinga came with his strategy, to smear Ruto with graft cases,” he added.

The legislator further claims that President Uhuru’s mother; one of the power brokers in Kenya, has been pushing for the re-opening of Ruto’s crime against humanity case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Hague.

He noted that it was Mama Ngina’s idea to bring on board lawyer Paul Gicheru, a project of the Deep State, who is currently at the ICC facing charges of bribing witnesses to recant their evidence in the case against Ruto, to fix the DP to ensure he never becomes president.

