Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is staring at another betrayal after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s hardliners softened their stance on Deputy President William Ruto and vowed to support him for president come 2022.

Speaking earlier today, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu appeared to extend an olive branch to Ruto by claiming that the Mt Kenya region is ready to welcome him back.

Wambugu claimed that his decision to push against Ruto’s presidency was majorly informed by the DP’s change of heart.

The legislator argued that the Mt Kenya region can only support his bid if he assures the people of the mountain that he will champion their interests in his government.

“However, we will watch him and see whether he can be trusted, and if he can, we are happy to have him join us in considering what’s in it for us as a region before we vote for whichever candidate, which has been my consistent message about 2022,” part of his message read.

Wambugu maintained that his decision to support or not support a candidate is based on interests rather than political debts.

His remarks were about a statement by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who he says was in the forefront championing for repayment of political debts.

“I am glad he (Kuria) finally agrees politics is about interests and votes must be negotiated for, but I had to remind him that he spent the last three years as a proponent of ‘we have a debt to Ruto and will elect him unconditionally’, so he must appreciate that some of us find his recent change of heart welcome,” he noted.

His sentiments come just days after the Nyeri Town MP issued tough conditions to Ruto if a handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta was to materialise.

He told Ruto to humble himself and issue a public apology to Uhuru, sincerely and genuinely before they can accept him back.

The Kenyan DAILY POST