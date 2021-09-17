Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – Outspoken Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has torn Deputy President William Ruto apart after heeding the clarion call by religious leaders to reconcile with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Taking to his Facebook page, Wambugu told Ruto, without any fear of reprisal, to stop lying that he is ready to reconcile with the Head of State without giving conditions.

He accused the DP of being hypocritical by wanting to reconcile with Uhuru while opposing the handshake between the president and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

According to Wambugu, Ruto is only caring about what befits him only that’s why he is more than ready to make peace with President Uhuru Kenyatta and does not want the President to do the same with any other person from the political divide.

“So you (DP Ruto) only want Uhuru to do handshakes with you.

“If he does it with anyone else, it’s wrong.

“The insincerity is mind-boggling!” Wambugu stated.

