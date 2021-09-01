Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – A police officer attached to State House is nursing injuries after he was given a dog’s beating at a bar he had visited to have some good time.

According to a statement at Kilimani Police Station, the officer, Bernard Kipngetich, sustained minor injuries after he was attacked near the regional police headquarters’ main gate.

The officer had gone for refreshments at Siego Area bar when he was accosted by unknown people.

Confirming the incident, an officer attached to Kilimani Police Station noted that the two individuals approached the officer with the aim of robbing him.

“It was reported through control room Nairobi at around 2330hrs, that there was a police officer injured at the Regional police headquarters main gate.”

“While exiting the bar, he was accosted by two unknown persons who wanted to rob him of his valuables where he resisted and he was assaulted and sustained injuries on the forehead slightly above the neck, a deep cut between the ring finger and the little finger,” read the statement in part.

Kipngetich is a General Service Unit (GSU) ‘G’ COY officer attached to State House, Nairobi and was on annual leave when the incident happened.

After the incident, the officer sought assistance from regional police headquarters where the duty officer at Kilimani was called upon and escorted him to a city hospital in Hurlingham.

He was treated and discharged shortly after.

The Kenyan DAILY POST