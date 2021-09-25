Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua has sent a stern warning to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru after hinting that she may join Deputy President William Ruto’S United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to defend her seat in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua promised Waiguru a free and fair nomination process in UDA and praised her for making the bold move.

He also warned her against ignoring Kirinyaga residents’ party of choice, telling her that the wrath of the people is more ruthless and long-term than State persecution.

Gachagua warned Waiguru that should she fail to honour residents’ call for her to join UDA she risks losing her seat in the upcoming polls.

“We applaud Governor Waiguru for the courage, I know they will pester her here and there.”

“But it is better for her to be pestered by police than to be punished by citizens.”

“ You know the citizens’ punishment is legal, it has no appeal once they are done with you it is five years, but this thing of being apprehended on Monday, Friday is a simple thing,” Rigathi told Waiguru.

The Mathira MP further extended the welcoming arm to other Jubilee members stating that UDA’s window is wide open for them.

“Ruto has a cultic following and UDA is the most popular party here today.”

“We want to say that all those who are coming are welcome, our party is very democratic, very wide and we will accommodate everybody,” he remarked.

Waiguru’s hint at joining UDA has ignited political rivalry in the region.

“Kirinyaga County Woman Representative Purity Ngirici is among the closest allies of Ruto, who are seeking to battle it out with Waiguru.

Ngirici has already made her bid and has been on several campaign trails to popularise herself to the Kirinyaga electorates.

Apart from Ngirici, NARC-Kenya party leader Martha Karua is also in the race to try and unseat Waiguru.

