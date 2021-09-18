Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is now ready to reconcile with his estranged Deputy, William Ruto, but with some conditions.

According to Uhuru’s handlers, led by Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, Ruto must first accept that he wronged the president for the truce suggested by the clergy to take place.

Through a detailed social media post on Friday, Ngunjiri asked DP Ruto to humble himself and issue a public apology to Uhuru sincerely and genuinely.

He asked Ruto that after issuing the apology to the Head of State, he should not expect to be endorsed in the 2022 General Election.

“Ruto first needs to accept he wronged his Boss. He then needs to humble down and lose his hubris.”

“He should then get off his high horse and publicly apologize to Uhuru. Sincerely and genuinely – not these cheeky statements he makes.”

“And without conditions. And not necessarily expecting to be forgiven. Or be supported in 2022,” Ngunjiri wrote.

Ngunjiri also made it clear that after Ruto makes a public apology, it is within President Uhuru’s right to accept or refuse his apology.

“After that he needs to accept that even after apologizing, and even if Uhuru were to decide to forgive him, Uhuru could still insist that he is not the right person to become president after him, especially after what he’s learnt about him during the last 10 years,” Ngunjiri added.

He argues that Uhuru has never wronged Ruto. He blamed Ruto for igniting the fallout and even going ahead to undermine his boss through name-calling and branding him with the dynasty tag.

Ruto extended an olive branch to Uhuru on Thursday, making it clear that he is ready to end the bad blood that exists between them unconditionally.

