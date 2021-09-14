Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – A senior State House official has confirmed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, could be playing a complex game ahead of the 2022 presidential election to confuse former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his allies.

Since 2018, Uhuru and Ruto have been reading from a different script and according to State House Director of Political Affairs, Michael Waikenda, this could be a game to ‘fool’ Raila Odinga.

Waikenda, who spoke to one of the local publications on Tuesday, predicted that in the coming days, Uhuru and Ruto might shake hands after accomplishing their goal of sending Raila Odinga to Bondo in 2022.

“From where I sit I can confidently tell you that these men are together and if they aren’t together they will shake hands in the coming days.

“Why would someone pretend to be fighting his DP but when an impeachment motion is brought, he assumes that everything is good,” Waikenda said.

Waikenda said it makes no sense for some people like David Murathe and Raphael Tuju to pretend that they are fighting Ruto, while Uhuru has on several occasions refused to pick a fight with his DP.

But to add salt to an injury, unverified reports claim that Murathe is one of the main actors behind the scenes, who have refused the Jubilee-ODM Alliance.

In his latest expose a few hours ago, Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, claimed that Raphael Tuju is the only Jubilee Leader standing with Raila Odinga.

