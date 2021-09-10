Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Embattled Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of trying to silence her after cutting links with him and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking yesterday after being grilled by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the Sh52 million that she allegedly misappropriated, Waiguru claimed that the commission is being used to intimidate leaders with varied opinions.

She noted that she was summoned after she announced that she had taken a back seat on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“These latest summons were issued immediately after pronouncement about my political move.”

“It’s now obvious EACC is being used to intimidate us to stay silent even when our political careers are on the line and our supporters tell us otherwise,” Waiguru said.

Waiguru further added that the summon by the anti-graft body is a political witch-hunt by people who want to influence the 2022 General Elections.

“It is unfortunate that EACC has been roped in and it’s now the new vehicle being used to undermine our efforts to have squatters on the land settled.”

“The summonses are a witch-hunt, driven by people who are trying to influence the 2022 elections in Kirinyaga and succession politics in the region.”

“The summons by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) are ill-timed, politically instigated and have nothing to do with the purported investigations on misappropriation of funds,” she added.

Waiguru announced over the weekend that she had been summoned to appear before the EACC twice after announcing that she had taken a break from pushing the BBI and that the Mt Kenya region needed to rethink its strategy.

