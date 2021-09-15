Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – Renowned economist, Dr. David Ndii, has shared a list of landowners who own ranches in Laikipia County and President Uhuru Kenyatta is among them.

Laikipia County has been in the headlines over the increase of cases of banditry where 10 people including three police officers have been killed by bandits in the last two weeks.

Discord between pastoralist communities and settled landowners is a long-standing issue in Laikipia, but the recent escalation highlights wider environmental shifts, as well as political tensions around the election and land.

Bandits, who claim to be the original inhabitants of Laikipia, have been causing mayhem in Ol Moran areas blaming the ‘outsiders’ for occupying their ancestral land.

Laikipia County has more than 21 ranches owned by locals and foreigners and President Uhuru Kenyatta is among the owners.

Uhuru’s ranch is a 43 985-acre piece of land called Mugie Limited. Other ranches are Ol Pejeta and Segera ranch among others.

Here is the full list of ranches in Laikipia County as shared by David Ndii.

The Kenyan DAILY POST