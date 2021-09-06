Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has indirectly urged Deputy President William Ruto to stop abusing him with his late father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, who passed away on August 22, 1978.

For the last one week, DP Ruto allies led by Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, have been urging the President to return the huge tracts of land his late father stole from Kenyans during his reign between 1963 and 1978.

During his 15 year rule, the late Kenyatta is alleged to have stolen over 500,000 acres of land across the country.

However, in a statement issued by Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, on Monday, Uhuru indirectly urged Ruto to tame his attack dogs and stop mentioning the name of his late father.

“As a party, we are sending the Deputy President a public message that we will not countenance his venturing into crossing this line of referring to the family of the late President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

“He must call his goons to order,” Tuju said.

