Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has indicated that he may soon endorse former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Head of State made the revelation when addressing a gathering in Kibra, where he was accompanied by Raila for a tour of development projects.

President Uhuru opened two hospitals in the populous area that Raila represented as MP for more than 2 decades.

During his speech, Uhuru praised Raila for accepting to enter into a handshake with him in March 2018, saying the peaceful environment that followed helped his legacy projects.

“When we came together, didn’t we experience peace?

“So where is the problem? Isn’t that what we want?

“Don’t we want that work to continue? It is up to you.

“Will you make wise choices? Let us see how you will do it,” Uhuru told the enthusiastic crowd.

The President also said jobs would follow development, lauding the ODM leader for allowing his administration to execute development projects in the country.

“I am thankful for you because your former MP… when we came together, wasn’t there peace?

“And after peace there is development… then what is it we want if not the peace,” the Son of Jomo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST