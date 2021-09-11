Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 11, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has claimed he received threats from the infamous ‘deep state’ after he declared his presidential bid in 2022 early this year.

Speaking on Friday, the speaker told leaders from Mt Kenya East that those who have openly backed his bid have also been intimidated.

Muturi also welcomed an audit into his lifestyle, saying he has nothing to hide.

Throwing a jab at Government operatives, Muturi said they should desist from intimidating others.

“All I want to say is, every Kenyan has a constitutional right to vie for any political office in this country. Let’s stop the intimidation of our people,” he said.

“You can intimidate some people but you cannot intimidate all these people.

“This threatening people with opening files and investigations should stop.

“They can go ahead and write all they want. I stand with the leaders who are being intimidated for supporting me.”

The seasoned politician told the leaders that he will soon declare his party of choice.

“I JB Muturi hereby declare my candidature for the position of the President of the Republic of Kenya come 2022.

“Very soon I will also declare the party on which I will be running soon.

“Join me on this journey of bringing back integrity to Kenya,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST