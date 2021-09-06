Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to be losing sleep over how his Deputy, William Ruto, was welcomed in Githurai on Sunday when he made an abrupt stopover.

The DP was on his way back to Nairobi after chaotic scenes in the Kieni constituency, where goons allegedly hired by Kieni MP, Kanini Kega stoned him.

When he stopped at Githurai, a huge crowd welcomed him to the ‘gateway’ of Mt Kenya region.

The ‘excited’ residents could be seen jubilating as the second in command talked to them while many proclaimed pro-Ruto slogans.

The Githurai’s incident seems to have shocked the President after he summoned Jubilee Party top brass to issue a statement and demonise DP Ruto.

During a press briefing at Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani on Monday, Isiolo Senator, Fatuma Dullo, accused the DP of spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies across central Kenya.

Dullo asked the DP to obey the Ministry of Health protocols and observe Covid -19 guidelines.

“What we saw in Githurai is unacceptable,” Dullo said.

