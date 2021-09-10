Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally taken action over the ongoing killings and the spate of insecurity in Laikipia County.

In a gazette notice dated September 9, 2021, Uhuru, through Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, announced the creation of a new sub-county in Laikipia to help curb the rising insecurity in the county.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Section 14 (1) and (3) of the National Co-ordination Act 2013, and in an effort to enhance the coordination of functions of the National Government, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government establishes the following administrative unit as service delivery coordination unit; Kirima Headquarters, Ol Moran,” the gazette notice read.

The move comes amid the rising insecurity in the areas surrounding the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs which has seen several people killed, among them four police officers.

Yesterday, a group of leaders from the Mount Kenya region appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the region.

Led by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, they urged the Head of State to take decisive action over the violence in Laikipia.

“I am calling on our President, who is also the Commander-in-Chief to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces in Laikipia to stop the senseless killings and displacement of the population… Let us deploy the military in Laikipia as early as tomorrow morning,” a statement issued by the leaders read in part.

So far, two politicians have been arrested concerning the unrest in Laikipia namely, Tiaty MP William Kamket and former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST